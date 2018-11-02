The Santa Parade date has changed

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – There are new changes to the date and time for the Santa Claus Parade.

The Parade will now be held on Saturday, December 1 starting at 5 p.m. The parade will run south on 100 St from 108 Ave to 96 Ave, and there will be a variety of Christmas themed floats. After the parade you can join the City of Fort St. John in Centennial Park for hot dogs and hot chocolate, the annual tree light up, and of course a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The change will have this event closer to Christmas by starting at the beginning of December. The Parade will now lead the festive spirit of the holiday season.

The change of the date will also provide a safer event as the Parade will not be competing with traffic and allows participants and spectators more time to prepare and get to the parade route.

In years previous the parade was scheduled for the third Friday of November. The City felt moving the date and time of the event would be better due to safety concerns with after work vehicle traffic and the Parades proximity to Remembrance Day.

Advertisement

The City intends to keep this new date and time for future Santa parades.