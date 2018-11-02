-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Three people critically injured in bus crash

Adam Reaburn
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Three people have been critically injured after a bus crash on Highway 97 north of Prince George.

On Thursday, November 1st, 2018 at approximately 3:45 PM, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a collision involving a highway bus on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road, north of Prince George, BC.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene and located a highway bus off the road. No other vehicles were involved.

Three persons were initially transported to hospital with injuries, one of which was believed to be critical. The critically injured person has since been downgraded and is expected to recover fully.

The remaining passengers, up to 40, were transported to hospital by another bus to be checked by medical professionals.

The highway is currently open to single lane alternating traffic until such time that the bus can be returned to the road, likely later tonight.

Although the cause of the collision has not yet been determined, weather conditions at the time of the incident may have been a factor and will be looked at by investigators.

A combination of rain and snow has fallen in the area for most of the afternoon and into the evening. Police are recommending that drivers do not travel on area highways. If you must travel, use extreme caution and bring emergency supplies.

Adam Reaburn
