Trackers beat Warriors at home game on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North East B.C. Yukon Trackers had a great home game on Friday night, at the North Peace Arena, as they beat the Strathcona ACT Warriors.

In period one, the Trackers took a quick lead as Chase London scored an unassisted goal at 12 seconds into the game.

Shortly after the first goal, at 2:33, Noah Lang would score another one on the Warriors, making it 2-0. Assists for that goal were made by Logan Kimmie and Brandon Modde.

Then with 9:31 left in the frame, Connor Brown fired one into the net with a feed from Devin Minard and Owen Floriant, taking a three-point lead over the Warriors.

At 4.4 seconds left in the period, Nathan Brownlee received a four-minute penalty for game misconduct.

In the second period, the Warriors started in a power play situation but were unable to score a goal.

The Warriors were given another power play opportunity as Duncan Ross received a penalty. Despite being down by one man, the Trackers kept the puck away from the Warriors.

It wasn’t until 8:59 into the period when the Warriors scored one on the Trackers, making the score 3-1.

Shots on goal remained pretty close throughout the frame with 21-21 at 8:21 left in the period.

Throughout the remainder of the second, there was a lot of back-and-forth action as the teams battle to keep control of the puck. There was also some more penalties given to both teams for rough play.

There would be no more goals scored in the period as the Trackers had a 3-1 lead as they headed into the third.

In period three, the play continued to be a tad on the rough side as both Nathan Brownlee and Devan Minard received penalties at 2:52 into the frame.

With only three Trackers on the ice, the Warriors made a couple of attempts to shoot on the net but to no success.

At 9:15 into the period, a fight broke out at the Warriors net sending Chase London to the penalty box for an intentional hit on a Warriors player.

With 9:38 left in the frame, the Warriors managed to score one on the Trackers making the score 3-2.

Then at 7:01 left in the game, in a power play situation Chase London, with a double assist from Noah Lang and Tyler Turner, fired the puck into the net.

The Trackers would maintain the lead throughout the rest of the game, eventually beating the Warriors 4-2.

Trackers Coach, Gerard Dicaire, says he felt the Trackers had an excellent start to the game but let off the gas later on in the game.

“I thought we could’ve played better; we came out strong in the first period but we kind of let off the gas in the second and third. Got into some penalty trouble but you know, our penalty kills been good all year, so we got out of that trouble and happened to capitalize on the power play in the third.”

Up next, the Trackers will be taking a bit of a break as they prepare to host the Peace River Royals on December 2 at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 11:45 a.m.