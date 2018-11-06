Trackers defeat Wolverines at home in weekend series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC Yukon Trackers had a victorious weekend as they hosted the Whitecourt TRAC Wolverines for a two-game series.

On Saturday, the Trackers played a close game against the Wolverines.

At 8:07 left in the first period, Justin Brownlee with an assist from Nick Loewen, scored one on the Wolverines.

The lead was not to last, as the Wolverines shot the puck into the Trackers net making the score tied at 1-1.

Then with 4:19 left in the period, the Wolverines made another goal, making it 2-1 at the end of the first period.

In period two, with 1:13 into the period the Wolverines scored a goal on the Trackers, putting the score at 3-1.

Then with 9:41 left in the second frame, the Wolverines scored again, making the Trackers trail 3 points behind the leader.

The second period ended with the Wolverines at 4-1 over the Trackers.

In the third period, the Trackers started to play catch-up to take the lead over the Wolverines.

At 2:53 into the third, Shayden Heibert scored a point on the Wolverines with a double assist from Kurtis Lee and Noah Lang.

Then at 10:54 left in the period, Devan Minard made a shot into the Wolverines net, with an assist from Nick Loewen and Logan Kimmie, making the score 4-3.

Still trailing behind the Wolverines, the Trackers went on to score another goal made by Nick Loewen with a feed from Devan Minard, tying the score at 4-4.

Then with 2:47 left in the game, Nathan Brownlee made an unassisted goal on the Wolverines, making it a 5-4 win for the Trackers.

On Sunday, it was another close game for the Trackers as they continued to take on the Wolverines in game two of the series.

In period one, the Trackers took an early lead of the game.

At 6:50 into the game, Devan Minard scored a goal on the Wolverines with an assist from Logan Kimmie and Connor Kindrat.

The at 11:05 left of the first frame, Nathan Brownlee scored one into the Wolverines net, with a double assist from Kurtis Lee and Connor Kindrat, making it a 2-0 lead for the Trackers.

The scoring wasn’t finished as, at 9:02 left in the period, Logan Kimmie scored a goal with an assist Devan Minard and Tyler Turner, making it 3-0 for the Trackers at the end of the first.

In the second period, the Wolverines bounced back by scoring two goals within the first minute of play, making the score 3-2.

The Trackers jumped ahead in the lead as with 10:32 left in the period Caydon Frenette, with an assist from Noah Lang and Kurtis Lee, scored one on the Wolverines making the lead 4-2.

At 6:44 left in period two, Chase London sent the puck into the Wolverines net with a double assist from Noah Lang and Connor Kindrat, sending the score to 5-3.

Then with 2:02 left in the frame, the Wolverines inched closer on the scoreboard by making a goal, bringing the score to 5-4 going into the third period.

With one minute into the third period, the Wolverines scored on the Trackers, making the score 5-5.

But at 3:40 into the frame, the Trackers increased their lead as Chase London sent one into the net with a feed from Connor Kindrat and Kurtis Lee, sending the score 6-5.

Then with 12:14 left in the period, Chase London scored another point for the Trackers with help from Connor Kindrat and Tyler Turner.

The Wolverines made an attempt to catch up near the end by scoring one more goal. This wasn’t enough as the Trackers won the game 7-6 over the Wolverines.

Up next, the Trackers will be making a visit to the Grande Peace Storm on November 18, with game time at 1:30 p.m.