-3.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 30, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
The NEBC Yukon Trackers played host to the Strathcona ACT Warriors on November 23 at the North Peace Arena. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Trackers to host Royals on Sunday
Sports

Trackers to host Royals on Sunday

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers will be on home ice this Sunday, December 2 as they host the Peace River Royals.

Last Friday, the Midget Trackers hosted the Strathcona A-C-T Warriors at the North Peace Arena.

With a quick lead early on in the game, the Trackers went on the beat the Warriors 4-2.

- Advertisement -

Trackers Head Coach, Gerard Dicaire says this week’s competition, the Peace River Royals, is a strong team and that they play a physical game. Despite this fact, he says his team is ready to roll.

“We have Peace River coming to town. They’ve struggled a little bit so far this year, but they’re always a strong team in their own right. They play pretty heavy on their sticks, and they play a fairly physical game, but the boys had a light week with the school buses not running, and they’ve kind of had some time to recover, healing up some bumps and bruises, so they will be ready to roll.”

The Trackers will be home this Sunday, December 2 as they take on the Peace River Royals. The game starts at 11:45 a.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleOil and gas commission investigates quake in northeast British Columbia

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball having tough competition at Provincials in Penticton

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Senior Girls Volleyball played three games Thursday. The first game of the day was...
Read more
Sports

Lots of sports action for the NPSS Grizzlies this week

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies volleyball and basketball teams are busy this week...
Read more
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Willms

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 forward Cooper Willms. Each week, a different player...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

Woodfibre LNG moves to next step with approval from Squamish First...

Canadian Press -
SQUAMISH, B.C. - The Squamish Nation has approved economic benefit agreements for Woodfibre LNG, a project worth up to $1.8 billion in British Columbia's Howe...

One Week Left to Return Referendum Voting Packages

ICBC launches telematics pilot for new drivers

Rental vacancy rates increase across B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.