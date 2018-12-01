Trackers to host Royals on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers will be on home ice this Sunday, December 2 as they host the Peace River Royals.

Last Friday, the Midget Trackers hosted the Strathcona A-C-T Warriors at the North Peace Arena.

With a quick lead early on in the game, the Trackers went on the beat the Warriors 4-2.

- Advertisement -

Trackers Head Coach, Gerard Dicaire says this week’s competition, the Peace River Royals, is a strong team and that they play a physical game. Despite this fact, he says his team is ready to roll.

“We have Peace River coming to town. They’ve struggled a little bit so far this year, but they’re always a strong team in their own right. They play pretty heavy on their sticks, and they play a fairly physical game, but the boys had a light week with the school buses not running, and they’ve kind of had some time to recover, healing up some bumps and bruises, so they will be ready to roll.”

The Trackers will be home this Sunday, December 2 as they take on the Peace River Royals. The game starts at 11:45 a.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.