Trackers to host Warriors tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC Yukon Trackers will be at home tonight, Friday, as they host the Strathcona ACT Warriors.

Last weekend, the Trackers were in Clairmont as they visited the Grande Peace Storm.

It was a pretty close game throughout as the Trackers and Storm battled it out. In the end, the Trackers won the game 3-2 over the Storm.

- Advertisement -

The Trackers are looking for another win as they host the Strathcona ACT Warriors this Friday, November 23, at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.