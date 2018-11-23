-7.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 23, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo by Brady Ratzlaff
Home Sports Trackers to host Warriors tonight
Sports

Trackers to host Warriors tonight

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC Yukon Trackers will be at home tonight, Friday, as they host the Strathcona ACT Warriors.

Last weekend, the Trackers were in Clairmont as they visited the Grande Peace Storm.

It was a pretty close game throughout as the Trackers and Storm battled it out. In the end, the Trackers won the game 3-2 over the Storm.

- Advertisement -

The Trackers are looking for another win as they host the Strathcona ACT Warriors this Friday, November 23, at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleCritically ill Fort St. John resident in Vancouver, Gofundme account set up to help

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies player of the Week: Jared Loewen

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #23 defenseman Jared Loewen. Each week, a different...
Read more
Sports

Predators perform well at Wickfest 2018

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Bantam and Midget Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey teams performed well at the Wickfest Tournament on...
Read more
Sports

Taylor Minor Hockey League teaming up with Canadian Brewhouse for Fundraiser

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Minor Hockey League is teaming up with Canadian Brewhouse for this year's fundraiser. The fundraiser is...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

PRRD Board selects Shawn Dahlen as the CAO

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has named Shawn Dahlen as the new CAO of the PRRD. Dahlen was named acting CAO...

Huskies player of the Week: Jared Loewen

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Seizure and Arrests

Provincial Government announces funding to improve social housing and reach Provinces...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.