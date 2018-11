FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North East B.C. Yukon Trackers are headed on the road to Clairmont to take on the Grande Peace Storm on Sunday.

The last time the Trackers were on the ice, during regular play, is when they played the Whitecourt TRAC Wolverines on November 4. They beat the Wolverines 7-6.

The next game is this Sunday at the Crosslink County Sportsplex in Clairmont. Puck drop is 1:30 p.m.