Trackers vs the GP Storm. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.
Sports

Trackers win over Storm 3-2

Scott Brooks

CLAIRMONT, A.B. – The NEBC Yukon Trackers had a successful game as they played against the Grande Peace Storm on Sunday in Clairmont.

With 44 seconds into the game, Noah Lang scored on the Storm with a feed from Kyle Schwantz and Tyler Turner.

The Trackers would maintain the 1-0 lead for most of the period until the Storm scored with 4:34 left in the period, tying the game at 1-1.

At 3:10 into the second period, Nick Loewen shot one into the net with an assist by Duncan Ross and Devin Minard making the score 2-1.

Then at 7:11 into the period, the Storm evened up the score making it tied at two apiece.

With 4:28 left in the second, Nick Loewen made another shot into the net, making it a 3-2 lead over the Storm. Assists for that goal were made by Duncan Ross and Devan Minard.

Throughout the third, there was no scoring for either team, and with that, the Trackers won 3-2 over the Storm.

Up next, the Trackers will be at home as they host the Strathcona ACT Warriors this Friday at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Scott Brooks

