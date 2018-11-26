Trail RCMP looking for Fort St. John man on various warrants

TRAIL, B.C. – The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment is looking for the public’s help to located a Fort St. John man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

Baker has been able to evade police on two different occasions and members of the public are being asked not to approach or apprehend Baker. Baker is described as 5’7″, 181 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has numerous outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest out of Fort St. John, B.C.

Ishmani Baker of Fort St. John is believed to be in Trail and wanted for the following:

Breach of Undertaking under Section 145(3) of the Criminal Code x 2

Assault with a Weapon under Section 267 of the Criminal Code

Uttering Threats under Section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Mischief under $5000.00 under Section 430 of the Criminal Code x 2

Enter Dwelling with Intent to Commit under Section 349(1) of the Criminal Code

Failing to Comply with a Probation Order under Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

- Advertisement -

Please contact the Trail Detachment at (250) 364-2566 if you see Baker or have information about his whereabouts or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1 (800) 222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.