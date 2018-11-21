Trailer catches fire in Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Charlie Lake RV Park.

Residents in the Charlie Lake say there was a loud bang before 8 a.m. Wednesday when the fire broke out in one trailer in the RV Park. There are unconfirmed reports the fire has spread to a second trailer.

If you have any information, photos or video to share, email news@moosefm.ca

The Charlie Lake Fire Department is still on scene fighting the fire. Once the fire is out, we hope to learn more details.

Here are some photos from around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.