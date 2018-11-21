-0.9 C
Trailer catches fire in Charlie Lake
News

Trailer catches fire in Charlie Lake

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Charlie Lake RV Park.

Residents in the Charlie Lake say there was a loud bang before 8 a.m. Wednesday when the fire broke out in one trailer in the RV Park.  There are unconfirmed reports the fire has spread to a second trailer.

If you have any information, photos or video to share, email news@moosefm.ca

The Charlie Lake Fire Department is still on scene fighting the fire.  Once the fire is out, we hope to learn more details.

As we get more information this post will be updated.

Here are some photos from around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

 

Adam Reaburn

