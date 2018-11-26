-3.3 C
Google image of freezing rain on roads
News

Travel Advisory expands to the South Peace Region due to freezing rain

Tracy Teves

SOUTH PEACE REGION, B.C. – Freezing rain overnight has compromised the safety of travel on the roads in the North Peace Region, now expanding to the South Peace Region.

The advisory has been issued due to freezing rain in these areas.  With the roads being icy and very slick the Fort St. John RCMP are asking residents to slow down and leave adequate space between vehicles while travelling.

Dawson Creek Highways 97 from Taylor to East Pine, Highway 2 and Highway 49 all have a travel advisory on. Taylor Hill remains closed.

- Advertisement -

Transit buses have started to run again in FSJ while School buses have been cancelled. Both school buses and the City buses have been cancelled in Dawson Creek today due to the poor driving conditions.

Work crews are out sanding and salting roads to improve the driving condition. People are being asked not to travel until conditions get better. Road crews are asking for extra room while they are working.

Please check Drive BC for current conditions.

Update from Drivebc.ca;

Highway 2 

    Highway 2. Travel advisory in effect between 201 Rd and Highway 97 for 41.2 km (Dawson Creek to 1 km north of British Columbia and Alberta Border). For the next two hours. Next update time Mon Nov 26 at 11:00 AM MST. Last updated Mon Nov 26 at 9:28 AM MST. (DBC-3539)

Highway 49 
Highway 49. Travel advisory in effect between Highway 2 and 201 Rd for 13.8 km (Dawson Creek to 1 km west of British Columbia and Alberta Border). For the next two hours. Next update time Mon Nov 26 at 11:00 AM MST. Last updated Mon Nov 26 at 9:28 AM MST. (DBC-3540)

Highway 97 
Highway 97. Travel advisory in effect between Highway 2 and Big Bam Rd for 52.7 km (Dawson Creek to 1 km south of Taylor). For the next two hours. Next update time Mon Nov 26 at 11:00 AM MST. Last updated Mon Nov 26 at 9:29 AM MST. (DBC-3541)

