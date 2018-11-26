Travel Advisory issued due to freezing rain; City Transit also not running

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travel advisory has been issued for roads around Fort St. John.

Drivebc.ca has issued a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Taylor and Inga Lake, Highway 29 between Mile 54 and Hudson’s Hope and the Cecil Lake Road.

The North Taylor hill is currently closed due to an incident until further notice. Further updates will be issued on DriveBC.ca and on this page. It is estimated the hill will be open by 9 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The advisory has been issued due to freezing rain in the area. The Fort St. John RCMP are asking residents to slow down on area roads.

#YXJ Please slow down. 1 Collision is 1 too many. Stay safe. https://t.co/9AOKbxURhf — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) November 26, 2018

School buses in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek have been cancelled and City of Fort St. John Transit has also been cancelled until the weather improves. The City has crews out sanding priority one routes before they move to residential streets.

The full travel advisory is below.