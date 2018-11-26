-5.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, November 26, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Travel Advisory issued due to freezing rain; City Transit also not running
NewsRegional

Travel Advisory issued due to freezing rain; City Transit also not running

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travel advisory has been issued for roads around Fort St. John.

Drivebc.ca has issued a travel advisory for Highway 97 between Taylor and Inga Lake, Highway 29 between Mile 54 and Hudson’s Hope and the Cecil Lake Road.

The North Taylor hill is currently closed due to an incident until further notice. Further updates will be issued on DriveBC.ca and on this page.  It is estimated the hill will be open by 9 a.m.

The advisory has been issued due to freezing rain in the area.  The Fort St. John RCMP are asking residents to slow down on area roads.

School buses in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek have been cancelled and City of Fort St. John Transit has also been cancelled until the weather improves.  The City has crews out sanding priority one routes before they move to residential streets.

The full travel advisory is below.

Cecil Lake Rd 
Cecil Lake Rd (Highway 103). Travel advisory in effect between Rose Prairie Rd and the end of Cecil Lake Rd (Highway 103) for 61.2 km (22 km west of Cecil Lake to British Columbia and Alberta Border). Travelers are advised to use caution. Next update time Mon Nov 26 at 9:00 AM MST. Last updated Mon Nov 26 at 7:49 AM MST. (DBC-3535)

Highway 29 
Highway 29. Travel advisory in effect between Peace Canyon Access Rd and Tompkins Frtg for 80.4 km (35 km north of Halfway Rest Area to 2 km south of Hudson’s Hope). Freezing rain. Travelers are advised to use caution. Next update time Mon Nov 26 at 9:00 AM MST. Last updated Mon Nov 26 at 7:47 AM MST. (DBC-3534)

Highway 97 
Highway 97. Travel advisory in effect between Birch Ave and Inga Lake Rd for 77.5 km (1 km north of Taylor to 20 km south of Wonowon). Freezing rain. Travelers are advised to use caution. Next update time Mon Nov 26 at 8:00 AM MST. Last updated Mon Nov 26 at 7:46 AM MST. (DBC-3533)

All times are Pacific Time unless otherwise noted

 

 

Author

Adam Reaburn
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.