Two Shootings in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – RCMP were called to a report of a shooting Friday, November 2nd, 2018 at 10:30 PM, near the intersection of Alaska Hwy and 17th Street.

At the scene, the police located a 30-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of two men. Ghislain CORMIER, 22-years-old and Chase SCHWAB, 20-years-old, have both been charged with Attempt Murder and Forcible Confinement as well as multiple firearms-related offences.

Both men remain in police custody and will appear in Provincial Court on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

Police believe this to be a targeted offence and have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a shooting that occurred on 10th street and 107th avenue in the community, November 6th, 2018

An adult male was driving and felt that he was being followed by another vehicle. As a result, he turned his vehicle around to confront the suspect vehicle, and an occupant of the suspicious vehicle fired multiple rounds in the direction of the victim. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times however the victim was unharmed.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP are seeking information from anyone that may have heard the shots or noticed suspicious activity, vehicles, or persons on or near 10th street and 107th avenue in Dawson Creek on the evening of November 6th, 2018.

Advertisement

It is believed that this is a targeted incident and police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

The RCMP are seeking information from the public that may have witnessed either incident to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 1-250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.