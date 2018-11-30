Understanding the new cannabis legislation as it pertains to youth

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is reminding parents and youth about the rules regarding legal marijuana use.

With legalization in October, the RCMP say this is not open to everyone, particularly to youth under the legal requirement age of 19 in B.C.

“Many of teens are excited about the legalization of cannabis but what they may not know or understand is that nothing has changed for those who are 18 and under… cannabis is still illegal. And just because it is legal doesn’t mean it doesn’t impact those who are using it, especially developing teens.”

- Advertisement -

The RCMP say there are two pieces of legislation at play, the B.C. Cannabis Control and Licensing Act as well as the Federal Cannabis Act.

“Both have been put in place to protect children and youth and to promote health and safety for all who chose to possess and consume cannabis. To enforce the protection of youth and their physical and mental wellbeing, police and courts across Canada have been provided new powers to issues fines and jail terms that previously did not exist.”

Police are reminding youth that they have the power to issue tickets for underaged pot uses, a power that did not previously exist.

“Previously, if a youth was found with a very small amount of cannabis, regardless of age, one way for police to deal with it was what was called a No Case Seizure. In this instance, police would seize the cannabis and have it destroyed locally; done. But now under the new cannabis legislation, police have the power to issues tickets that previously did not exist.”

The best suggestions the RCMP can give you is that you do your research on what is actually legal and what is not and the penalties associated with them.

For more information on marijuana use, you can visit Health Canada’s website.