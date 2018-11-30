-0.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Supplied by RCMP
Home News Understanding the new cannabis legislation as it pertains to youth
News

Understanding the new cannabis legislation as it pertains to youth

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is reminding parents and youth about the rules regarding legal marijuana use.

With legalization in October, the RCMP say this is not open to everyone, particularly to youth under the legal requirement age of 19 in B.C.

“Many of teens are excited about the legalization of cannabis but what they may not know or understand is that nothing has changed for those who are 18 and under… cannabis is still illegal.  And just because it is legal doesn’t mean it doesn’t impact those who are using it, especially developing teens.”

- Advertisement -

The RCMP say there are two pieces of legislation at play, the B.C. Cannabis Control and Licensing Act as well as the Federal Cannabis Act.

“Both have been put in place to protect children and youth and to promote health and safety for all who chose to possess and consume cannabis.  To enforce the protection of youth and their physical and mental wellbeing, police and courts across Canada have been provided new powers to issues fines and jail terms that previously did not exist.”

Police are reminding youth that they have the power to issue tickets for underaged pot uses, a power that did not previously exist.

“Previously, if a youth was found with a very small amount of cannabis, regardless of age, one way for police to deal with it was what was called a No Case Seizure.  In this instance, police would seize the cannabis and have it destroyed locally; done.  But now under the new cannabis legislation, police have the power to issues tickets that previously did not exist.”

The best suggestions the RCMP can give you is that you do your research on what is actually legal and what is not and the penalties associated with them.

For more information on marijuana use, you can visit Health Canada’s website.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleLots of sports action for the NPSS Grizzlies this week
Next articleMagnitude 4.2 earthquake felt throughout the B.C. Peace

RECENT STORIES

News

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt throughout the B.C. Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A 4.2 or 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt all around the B.C. Peace Thursday...
Read more
News

Fort St. John RCMP looking to return lost money found near the Totem Mall

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return lost money to the rightful...
Read more
News

City of Fort St. John – Toys for Tickets Campaign

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Parking meter violation tickets can be brought to City Hall and paid for by...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Cooper Willms

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #21 forward Cooper Willms. Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be...

City of Fort St. John – Toys for Tickets Campaign

First Nations will share gaming revenue to support self government

Fort St John Flyers to host two home games this weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.