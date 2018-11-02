-0.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 2, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News Unemployment rate drops in Northeast B.C.
News

Unemployment rate drops in Northeast B.C.

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Unemployment rates are down 1.3 percent in Northeast B.C., and according to the Province of B.C., economic growth is steady and strong.

Octobers unemployment rates have seen yet another drop from 5.6 percent in September down to 4.3 percent in October. A significant difference of 1.3 percent which has the Northeast region of B.C. sitting in the fourth place for B.C. unemployment rates. Although employment numbers show 40,100 people are working and in September the amount of employed has dropped to 39,800 in October.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trades and Technologies, says “For the 14th month in a row, B.C. had the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 4.1 percent. In the past year, employment in the province increased by 48,000, the vast majority in full-time jobs in the private sector.”

Previous articleCanfor sawmills in B.C. are curtailing production
Tracy Teves
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Canfor sawmills in B.C. are curtailing production

Tracy Teves -
Vancouver B.C. - Canfor's B.C. sawmills will be curtailing production while mitigating the impact on employees. Canfor Corporation announced Thursday...
Read more
News

Pumpkin Plunge and Yard Waste removal with NEAT

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - The annual pumpkin plunge and final garden waste collection of the year is approaching...
Read more
News

Margaret Ma Murray community school wins additional money from the Indigo Adopt a School contest

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - Margaret Ma wins a place amongst four other B.C. schools for having a most...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

City of Fort St. John councillors to be sworn in on...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding their inaugural council meeting on Monday. To start the meeting, there...

Enbridge reports third quarter loss on one time charges, adjusted profit...

Service sector predicts Canadian drilling activity will fall even more in...

PRRD halts temporary access permits to Old Fort

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.