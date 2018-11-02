Unemployment rate drops in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Unemployment rates are down 1.3 percent in Northeast B.C., and according to the Province of B.C., economic growth is steady and strong.

Octobers unemployment rates have seen yet another drop from 5.6 percent in September down to 4.3 percent in October. A significant difference of 1.3 percent which has the Northeast region of B.C. sitting in the fourth place for B.C. unemployment rates. Although employment numbers show 40,100 people are working and in September the amount of employed has dropped to 39,800 in October.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trades and Technologies, says “For the 14th month in a row, B.C. had the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 4.1 percent. In the past year, employment in the province increased by 48,000, the vast majority in full-time jobs in the private sector.”