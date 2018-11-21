2.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Kevin Alexander Roberts. Source Vancouver Police Department
Vancouver Police investigate historical sexual assault, seek additional victims
News

Vancouver Police investigate historical sexual assault, seek additional victims

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C.  –  A Prince George resident has been arrested for alleged historical sexual offences involving a young girl. Police believe there are more victims and witnesses and are asking them to come forward.

Forty-six-year-old Kevin Alexander Roberts was arrested by Vancouver Police on Monday, November 19,  for offences allegedly committed in Vancouver and Prince George.

The victim, now an adult, reported the crimes to Vancouver Police. Crown Counsel has approved several charges against Roberts including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

Police believe there are additional survivors, who would be between the ages of four and 18, at the time of the offences.

Roberts is a truck driver on routes throughout B.C. and Alberta. He has also worked as a school bus driver in the Prince George area, as a mover and has a transient lifestyle.

Sergeant Jason Robillard, of the Vancouver Police, says these types of crimes are extremely traumatic, and survivors live with the life-long impact.

“We are providing this information and a photo of the suspect, with hopes that we will uncover more information and help prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Scott Brooks
