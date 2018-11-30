-2.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 30, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home Energy News Vermilion to operate Irish natural gas project for CPPIB, Norwegian energy giant
Energy NewsNews

Vermilion to operate Irish natural gas project for CPPIB, Norwegian energy giant

Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – Vermilion Energy Inc. says it’s now the operator of the Corrib natural gas project in Ireland on behalf of partners that include a subsidiary of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Norway’s Equinor.

The CPPIB’s Nephin Energy Holdings Ltd. is expected to hold a 43.5 percent interest in the Corrib project after a series of transactions, with Equinor (formerly known as Statoil) owning 36.5 percent and Vermilion holding 20 percent.

The project had formerly been operated by a subsidiary of Shell Overseas Holdings Ltd., which sold its 45 percent stake in Corrib to CPPIB, the Canada Pension Plan’s Toronto-based fund manager.

- Advertisement -

Vermilion says it will increase its stake in Corrib from 18.5 percent after acquiring an additional 1.5 percent working interest from CPPIB when its deal with Shell is finalized.

Calgary-based Vermilion has producing properties in North America, Europe and Australia.

Author

Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleElaborate holiday displays increase Provinces power load

RECENT STORIES

News

Elaborate holiday displays increase Provinces power load

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A recent report by BC Hydro has recognized an increase in power usage as people's outdoor...
Read more
News

Alaska Highway down to single lane traffic

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A collision Thursday evening has the Alaska Highway down to single-lane alternating traffic between...
Read more
News

Collision blocks south bound lanes of the Alaska Highway in Charlie Lake

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - The collision is now clear and traffic has returned to normal. CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - A collision has...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Collision blocks south bound lanes of the Alaska Highway in Charlie...

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - The collision is now clear and traffic has returned to normal. CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - A collision has blocked south bound lanes of...

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake felt throughout the B.C. Peace

Understanding the new cannabis legislation as it pertains to youth

Lots of sports action for the NPSS Grizzlies this week

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.