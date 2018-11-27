-2.6 C
News Water and Sewer rates set to increase following City's plan.
News

Water and Sewer rates set to increase following City’s plan.

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An increase in price for water and sewer rates will continue to go up in the New Year following the City’s plan for 100 percent full cost recovery.

With the City of FSJ continuing on their strategic plan of leadership, in environmental responsibility through sustainable and effective practices, as well as managing public assets and human resources.

Supporting the current and future needs of the community’s water and sewer rates need to be increased annually.

To address increasing operating costs and work to the goal of full cost recovery for the water and sewer systems, a review completed in April 2012 outlined options for achieving 100 percent full cost recovery.

The goal was set at ten years so the City can achieve the revenue needed to ensure the ability to deal with emergencies and asset management in regards to water and sewer functions.

Without sufficient financial reserves, the City cannot ensure that water and sewer infrastructure is capable of meeting the demands of the residents of Fort St. John.

The City passed the motion allowing the Amendment to Bylaw’s No. 2450 and No. 2451 that water rates will increase, per cubic metre rate, from $1.62 in 2018 to $1.65 effective January 1st, 2019. Sewer rates will increase, per cubic metre rate, from $1.67 in 2018 to $1.69 effective January 1st, 2019.

 

