Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host coaching workshop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is looking for more registrants for the NCCP Intro to Community Coaching and community coaching workshop.

Eliza Stanford, of the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club, says this coaching course will cover a wide range of cross-country skiing coaching tips.

“The coaching course is basically your entry-level coaching course for cross-country skiing and it will cover everything from managing kids, to providing your own skills about classic skiing and skate skiing so that you will be able to take a group of kids out teach them the skills they need to get going”, said Stanford.

Stanford says that this is not a course for someone who is a beginner but it is more geared towards those who are comfortable with their skiing skills.

“You don’t have to be an expert, but if you’re comfortable on skis and you’ve done a bit of skate skiing and classic skiing, then this is the course for you”, said Stanford. “It’s really designed to teach others the skills”.

The coaching workshop is taking place on December 14-16.

To take part in this workshop, you must sign up to be a member of the club.

For more information, and for registration, you can visit https://whiskeyjacknordic.ca/

