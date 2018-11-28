4.4 C
LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

News

Winter Birds, Book Launch and Signing

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Peace Gallery North is hosting a book launch and signing for Winter Birds, written by Diane Culling and illustrated by Cindy Vincent.

The event takes place Friday, November 30th, 2018 from 7 pm – 9 pm

There will be a display of all the original paintings from, the book Autumn Bear and the Winter Bird books, as well as original pencil sketches and selected prints for sale.

As well as the books, both Culling and Vincent will be available to sign copies of the book as Winter Birds becomes available the night of the opening.

Culling and Vincent are local artists to the North Peace Region

 

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
