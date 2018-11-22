Woman’s Resource Society receives generous donation through Common Ground

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Microtel Inn & Suites and MasterBuilt Hotels presented The Woman’s Resource Society with a $5000 donation.

With help from staff and clients, Microtel Inn & Suites raised a donation of $5000 through their companies initiative program Common Ground. The program was designed by Masterbuilt Hotels ‘To promote socially responsible practices across Canada, with specific focus on the communities we build in’.

Microtel recognizes the work The Women’s Resource Society gives to the community and saw they were in dire need of help. As the company has program pillars such as Accessibility, Health and Community Wellness, Active Youth and Environmental Sustainability the hotel felt the WRS would be a perfect fit to receive the needed donation.

- Advertisement -

To learn more about the work Common Ground does and has done view the video below