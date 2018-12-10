10 Refurbished Laptops donated by Shell for #givingtuesday were stolen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 10 laptops donated by Shell in the participation of #givingtuesday were stolen as they were in transit to be set up.

The HP Probook 645 laptops were on there way to have the software installed on them before they went to their intended destination, Chrisitan Life School when they were stolen.

David Belcher, Owner/ Operator of Service PLus IT Solutions had the laptops in his vehicle so he could do the installation on the laptops in his home over the Christmas holiday. With the volume and weight of the laptops, he had not taken the entire stack into his home the night he brought them home.

The next morning he would wake up to discover the laptops were gone as well as other items in his vehicle, as well as his wife’s vehicle, had been gone through too. Belcher has contacted the RCMP.

November 27th is known globally as a day of giving where organizations partake in volunteerism and charitable work to give back to their communities. For the second year, Shell Canada and the Electronic Recycling Association have partnered to donate recycled laptop computers to deserving organizations.

Shells Groundbirch staff had their first opportunity to distribute 120 refurbished laptops amongst eight groups to their local area of the North Eastern Peace region.

These stolen laptops were apart of this program to help make a difference.