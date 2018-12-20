-3.4 C
A photo of the traffic lined up along the Alaska Highway Thursday afternoon - Submitted
Accident on Hwy 97 leads to fatality
News

Accident on Hwy 97 leads to fatality

Tracy Teves

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – There has been an accident between a Pick-up truck and a Tanker truck at 214 Road and the Alaska Hwy. According to the Police, one person is dead.

The accident reported to take place at approx 2:40 pm has closed the Alaska Highway 9 km north of Dawson Creek.

The collision between a Pick-up truck and a Tanker truck has closed the highway at the 214 Road.  There is no estimated time on when the Highway will re-open.

Motorists in the area say there is a detour around the collision. If your headed Northbound take the 212 Road to the Mason Road and then follow the Mason Road back to the Alaska Highway.

For updates on this collision and highway conditions around B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca

The next update on the road will be released at 5 p.m. mountain time.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see.  Send an email to news@moosefm.ca

