Alaska Highway closed north of Dawson Creek

UPDATE # 2 – The RCMP have now confirmed the collision is a fatal. Here more information: https://www.energeticcity.ca/2018/12/accident-on-hwy-97-leads-to-fatality/

UPDATE – Motorists in the area say there is a detour around the collision. If your headed Northbound take the 212 road to the Mason Road and then follow the Mason Road back to the Alaska Highway.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed 9 km north of Dawson Creek.

- Advertisement -

A collision between two vehicles has closed the highway at the 214 road. There is no estimate on when the Highway will re-open.

For updates on this collision and highway conditions around B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca

The next update on the road will be released at 5 p.m. mountain time.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see. Send an email to news@moosefm.ca