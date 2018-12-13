Alaska Highway closed south of Taylor near the 230 road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed south of Taylor at the 230 road.

Eyewitnesses say a collision between two vehicles has happened between the rest area and the chain up area at the top of the South Taylor Hill

DriveBC.ca says there is no estimate on when the Highway will be open.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 south of #TaylorBC at the 230 road due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, no estimated time of opening. #DawsonCreek — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) December 13, 2018

- Advertisement -

For updates, visit www.drivebc.ca or watch this website.

If you have any information to share, you can email news@moosefm.ca