A photo of the traffic backed up on the Alaska Highway - Submitted
News

Alaska Highway closed south of Taylor near the 230 road

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed south of Taylor at the 230 road.

Eyewitnesses say a collision between two vehicles has happened between the rest area and the chain up area at the top of the South Taylor Hill

DriveBC.ca says there is no estimate on when the Highway will be open.

For updates, visit www.drivebc.ca or watch this website.

If you have any information to share, you can email news@moosefm.ca

Author

Adam Reaburn
