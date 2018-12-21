-4.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 21, 2018
A photo of the traffic lined up along the Alaska Highway Thursday afternoon - Submitted
News

Alaska Highway north of Dawson Creek now open following fatal collision

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The section of the Alaska Highway north of Dawson Creek is now completely open as of Friday at 4:00 p.m.

A fatal collision between a Pick-up truck and a Tanker truck north of Dawson Creek closed the Alaska Highway yesterday afternoon.

The accident took place at around 2:40 p.m. and closed the Alaska Highway, at 214 Road, 9 km north of Dawson Creek for several hours.

Following the collision, one lane was closed, with alternating traffic, during the investigation and clean up of the collision site.

According to the RCMP, one person was pronounced as a result of the collision.

For road condition updates at any time, you can visit DriveBC.ca

