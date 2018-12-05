-7.4 C
Fort St. John
Alberta Soccer Association members with coach during a training session. Photo by Chase Charney
Alberta Soccer Association seeking candidates for next Board of Directors
RegionalSports

Alberta Soccer Association seeking candidates for next Board of Directors

Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Alberta Soccer Association is seeking candidates for its Board of Directors.

At their Annual General Meeting in February 2019, four positions will be up for election:

  • President (2-year term)
  • Director-at-large (2-year term)
  • Director-at-large (2-year term)
  • Rural Director-at-large (2-year term)

Alberta Soccer Executive Director, Shaun Lowther, says Alberta Soccer is committed to the promotion of equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of the organization.

“As the most widely played sport in the world, soccer should represent us entirely. One of our goals at Alberta Soccer is to realize a board that replicates what is evident on the soccer pitch – a diverse cross-section of our community. We encourage qualified candidates from all backgrounds to submit their interest and be active on a Board that supports our membership.”

For more information on how to apply, you can visit albertasoccer.com

Scott Brooks
