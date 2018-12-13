1.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 13, 2018
Canadian Press

AltaGas slashes dividend, sells remaining stake in B.C. hydroelectric operation

Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – AltaGas Ltd. is slashing its dividend by 56 percent and selling its remaining majority stake in a B.C. hydroelectric power operation for $1.39 billion.

The Calgary-based company says it will now pay a monthly dividend of eight cents per share, down from 18.25 cents per share.

The cut to its payments to shareholders came as AltaGas announced plans to sell its remaining 55 percent in the Northwest Hydro Facilities to a joint venture that is controlled by Axium Infrastructure Inc. and Manulife Financial Corp.

AltaGas sold a 35 percent stake in the operation to the same joint venture earlier this year.

The company also says it has targeted an additional $1.5 billion to $2 billion in asset sales next year.

AltaGas says the changes are part of a plan to regain financial strength and flexibility to fund future growth opportunities with a focus on its midstream and U.S. utilities business.

Canadian Press
