Thursday, December 27, 2018
Hamper Building has been a great success
An abundant Christmas Hamper Campaign for the Salvation Army

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the generous help from the community this year, the more people donated, the more Hampers were filled.

Although the closing date for applying to receive a Christmas Hamper was December 1st, 2018 with the increase of donations the Salvation Army provided Hampers up to Christmas Eve this year.

“So much came in we continued to accept applications,” Cameron Eggie Executive Director of the Salvation Army said, “This is a record-breaking number as far as I know with the history being involved with this program.”

144 Christmas Hampers were registered in November and the Salvation Army delivered 202 Hampers to the community. “The community was so generous,” said Eggie.

“We do have leftovers that will continue to help,” said Eggie “Toys become part of the Birthday program, families that registered for a Christmas Hamper are welcomed back the month of the child’s Birthday to recieve a gift the parents can take home and wrap.”

The Christmas Hamper Campaign is open to anyone in the community to apply, yet unlike the Food Bank, there is an income matrix used to assess and prioritize the need. The Salvation Army assesses household income vs expenses to determine the value of the hamper.

Continued donations will help throughout the year such as 644lbs of beef that was donated by a local farmer with butchering donated by a local company. This meat will really be able to supplement diets, with more than poultry and pork. Another way the community’s donations have contributed to the Salvation Army’s programs.

 

