Anglican Church selling re-zones land on 112 back to residential

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After going a full circle, the Anglican Church land will now be sold.

Ten o’clock Sunday, June 27th, 2015 would be the last service to be held at St. Martin’s Anglican Church at 10634 – 100th Street. The building was purchased by North Peace Savings and Credit Union and demolished. The Credit Union had planned to build a new branch on the 100 street property.

November 24th, 2016 the Anglican Church held an open house to share plans for the new proposed church they were going to build on land located at 8907 – 112th Avenue.

At that time The Anglican Church wanted to change the land use from Low-Density residential to institutional to allow for the development of a church. The City had said rezoning could take around 4-6 months to complete from the start of the process to the end.

This process would end up happening yet again Monday, December 10, 2018, an application to the City of Fort. St. John to have a Zoning Amendment for 8907 – 112 Avenue from institutional zoning to Low-Density residential zoning was approved by City Council.

“Two years previous this property had changed its zoning from residential to institutional in order to build a Church on the land. At the time of purchase, no one caught there was a ‘building scheme’ attached to the land, and it could not be removed.” says Bishop Lehmann

Once the scheme was discovered it was thought by rezoning the land, you could get past the scheme which was not the case, and the owner of the land would still be required to build four houses.

“The only people that can remove the scheme could not be found anywhere on planet earth,” said Bishop Lehmann “I am not sure where they are and what happened to their corporation. We were left with a lot we could not develop as planned.”

Now that zoning has been put back to its original state the church will sell the property and is looking forward to finding another piece of land in FSJ and building there.

Currently, the Anglican Congregation are Worshiping with the Lutherans