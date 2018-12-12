Annual Christmas Pyjama Drive a success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Christmas Pyjama Drive in FSJ has been a success this year.

Fort St. John started participating in the Christmas Pyjama Drive in 2013, the event originally started on the Lower Mainland in 2010, pyjamas were collected and distributed through various Lower Mainland Christmas Bureaus to underprivileged children.

This year, the PJ drive ran from November 14st until December 9th, 2018. The pyjama drive collects new PJ’s in all sizes, for children aged 0 to 16 years.

- Advertisement -

“The Drive ended last weekend and I delivered most of the PJs this morning. There are a few more donations trickling in so we don’t know our final numbers yet, but it will likely be over 400 pairs,” said Jennifer Mc Cracken, Event Co-ordinator.

Some of the organizations we have helped over the years have included FSJ Pregnancy Care Center, FSJ Women’s Resource Society, FSJ Big Brothers & Big Sisters, the Salvation Army Christmas Hampers, Community Bridge (formerly North Peace Community Resource Society) and a local Christmas hamper program organized by Phoenix Volunteer Club.

To date, 2,867 pairs of Pyjamas have been donated!