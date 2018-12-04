ATCO awarded contract for LNG Canada Workforce Accommodation Protect

CALGARY, AB – ATCO was awarded the Modular Supply Contract, with joint efforts to design, engineer and construct a 4,500-person workforce accommodation centre, known as the Cedar Valley Lodge.

ATCO through its wholly owned subsidiary ATCO Structures LNG Limited Partnership has entered into a joint venture with a subsidiary of Bird Construction Inc. to build a facility to house workers working in the construction of LNG Canada’s natural gas liquefaction and export facility.

The supply contract for 4,500 modular accommodation rooms for the Cedar Valley Lodge Project through a joint venture between ATCO and the Haisla Nation. The design and engineering for the project are currently in works, with construction planned to start for spring 2019.

The project is included as one of the largest accommodation facilities built in Canada, providing amenities for the LNG Canada workforce. ATCO has been present in building workforce housing for major energy infrastructures such as the completed construction of a 1,600 person workforce housing for BC Hydro’s site C in 2016.

ATCO has carried out contracts and modular site accommodation projects within the Kitimat region. Since 2011, the company has operated a successful joint-venture partnership with the Haisla Nation, which will also benefit from the Cedar Valley Lodge project.

“We are proud to support this crucially important energy infrastructure project in Canada, which is vital to the prosperity of our nation, and to build upon our proven track record of providing premier modular workforce housing solutions to LNG projects around the world,” said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer with ATCO. “Our long history of delivering major workforce housing projects throughout the world continues to position us well to support landmark infrastructure development in the years ahead.”