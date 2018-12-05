-7.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Premier John Horgan. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr
Canadian PressNews

B.C. premier says climate plan to ‘change how we live, work and commute’

Canadian Press

VANCOUVER, B.C. – British Columbia announced a climate-change plan Wednesday that will require all new buildings to be net-zero energy ready by 2032, meaning they would need to generate on-site energy to power their own function.

The government says new buildings will be 80 percent more efficient by then compared with homes built now.

The plan introduced by Premier John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver includes diverting 95 percent of organic waste from landfills and turned into other products.

By 2030, 30 percent of all sales of new light-duty cars and trucks are expected to be zero-emission vehicles, rising to 100 percent by 2040.

Horgan said the challenges of climate change mean people must move away from burning fossil fuels.

“Every year, we’re seeing the unprecedented wildfires and floods that hurt so many people, communities and businesses,” he said in a statement. “We need to begin changing how we live, work and commute to put B.C. on a cleaner, more sustainable path.”

The government has said the climate plan will be designed to meet legislated targets, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030, 60 percent by 2040 and 80 percent by 2050.

Weaver’s party has an agreement that supports the province’s minority NDP government and he shared the stage with Horgan in making the announcement.

“I look forward to working with government, business and other stakeholders to action this plan, so that British Columbians can count on a bright future where all our communities enjoy a thriving economy and a high quality of life for generations to come,” he said in a news release issued by the provincial government.

