Bantam Predators win Gold at Mackenzie Tournament on Sunday

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Bantam Predators Female hockey team was on the road this weekend as they took part in the Mackenzie Tournament.

The Bantam Predators kicked off the tournament with a game on Saturday to take on Fort Nelson. The Predators beat Fort Nelson 5-0.

MVP of that game was Maria Ayre, with the Heart & Hustle Award going to Ireland Hunt.

- Advertisement -

Then later on Saturday, the Predators faced Mackenzie Mischief. The Predators won the game 6-2 over the Mischief.

MVP of game two was Evann Potvin, with the Heart & Hustle Award presented to Mercedes Bueckert.

On Sunday, the Bantam Predators played game three of the tourney against Prince George. The Predators went on the win the game 4-1.

Bobbie Zimmer received MVP of the game, with Madison McCracken taking the Heart & Hustle Award.

In the end, the Bantam Predators managed to pick up gold at the MacKenzie Tournament.

In a post on the Predators Facebook page, it reads “These girls showed hard work and dedication all weekend long!! Be proud girls – you deserve it!!”