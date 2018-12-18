-5.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
The Female Bantam Predators picked up gold at the MacKenzie Tournament, held recently in Fort Nelson. Source Predators Elite Female Hockey Facebook
Bantam Predators win Gold at Mackenzie Tournament on Sunday

Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Bantam Predators Female hockey team was on the road this weekend as they took part in the Mackenzie Tournament.

The Bantam Predators kicked off the tournament with a game on Saturday to take on Fort Nelson. The Predators beat Fort Nelson 5-0.

MVP of that game was Maria Ayre, with the Heart & Hustle Award going to Ireland Hunt.

Then later on Saturday, the Predators faced Mackenzie Mischief. The Predators won the game 6-2 over the Mischief.

MVP of game two was Evann Potvin, with the Heart & Hustle Award presented to Mercedes Bueckert.

On Sunday, the Bantam Predators played game three of the tourney against Prince George. The Predators went on the win the game 4-1.

Bobbie Zimmer received MVP of the game, with Madison McCracken taking the Heart & Hustle Award.

In the end, the Bantam Predators managed to pick up gold at the MacKenzie Tournament.

In a post on the Predators Facebook page, it reads “These girls showed hard work and dedication all weekend long!! Be proud girls – you deserve it!!”

