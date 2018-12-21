-5.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Main service bay pad and powerhouse buttress construction on the south bank at Site C in August 2018. Photo by BC Hydro
Home News BC Hydro announces shortlist for Site C balance of plant contract
NewsSite C

BC Hydro announces shortlist for Site C balance of plant contract

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that three proponent teams have been shortlisted for Site C’s balance of plant contract.

According to B.C. Hydro, the scope of the contract includes the electrical, mechanical, and various civil and structural work required to complete the construction of the generating station and spillway, along with other related facilities.

The competitive selection process began in June 2018 when the Request for Supplier Qualifications was issued on BC Bid. B.C. Hydro received five submissions, and shortlisted three proponent teams:

  • Aecon-FMI Joint Venture
  • Dragados CIMS Houle Joint Venture
  • Ganotec Inc. and Cahill Industrial Limited
- Advertisement -

The Power Utility says the next step in the procurement process is to issue the Request for Proposals to the proponents. Following submission and evaluation of the proposals, BC Hydro expects to award the contract on schedule in summer 2020.

Local businesses and Indigenous groups are encouraged to explore business opportunities by contacting the proponent teams. For information, visit sitecproject.com.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleToys for Tickets donates to Salvation Army Toy Drive
Next articleWeedmart has officially opened their doors to the public

RECENT STORIES

News

Collision at Mile 55 on Alaska Highway

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - We have received reports that a tanker truck has gone off the road at...
Read more
News

Weedmart has officially opened their doors to the public

Tracy Teves -
POUCE COUPE, B.C. - Weedmart opened their doors to a line of customers waiting to enter the cannabis retail store...
Read more
News

Toys for Tickets donates to Salvation Army Toy Drive

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mayor Lori Ackerman, members of City Council, and a by-law enforcement officer were on hand...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Transport minister orders new fatigue rules amidst oil by rail ramp...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - Transport Minister Marc Garneau is ordering railway companies to update rules to address employee fatigue. The minister says requirements on work-rest periods...

Current list of cancelled school buses

B.C. cities join global movement asking oil companies for climate change...

School buses cancelled in Dawson Creek & Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.