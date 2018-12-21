BC Hydro announces shortlist for Site C balance of plant contract

VANCOUVER, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that three proponent teams have been shortlisted for Site C’s balance of plant contract.

According to B.C. Hydro, the scope of the contract includes the electrical, mechanical, and various civil and structural work required to complete the construction of the generating station and spillway, along with other related facilities.

The competitive selection process began in June 2018 when the Request for Supplier Qualifications was issued on BC Bid. B.C. Hydro received five submissions, and shortlisted three proponent teams:

Aecon-FMI Joint Venture

Dragados CIMS Houle Joint Venture

Ganotec Inc. and Cahill Industrial Limited

The Power Utility says the next step in the procurement process is to issue the Request for Proposals to the proponents. Following submission and evaluation of the proposals, BC Hydro expects to award the contract on schedule in summer 2020.

Local businesses and Indigenous groups are encouraged to explore business opportunities by contacting the proponent teams. For information, visit sitecproject.com.