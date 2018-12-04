-2.5 C
A downstream look at the excavation and placement of shotcrete on the North Bank at Site C in June 2018. Photo by BC Hydro
Site C

BC Hydro to start preparations for eastern reservoir clearing at Site C Project

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro will start preparations for the eastern reservoir clearing as part of the Site C Project.

Preparations for the clearing of the eastern reservoir is scheduled to start in early December.

To improve safety, three pullouts will be added to a 1.5-kilometre section of Old Hope Road at the south end, closest to the future reservoir area.

B.C. Hydro expects the work to take about four weeks to complete, depending on the weather conditions.

Once access has been improved, the project will clear the eastern reservoir area. This will take place between December 2018 and spring 2019.

According to B.C. Hydro, merchantable logs will be hauled to local mills using Old Hope Road. All other wood will be chipped, mulched, spread as coarse woody debris, or burned on site.

Old Hope Road will be used as a reservoir access point until mid-2020.

B.C. Hydro says safety is their top priority when it comes to road safety during the clearing process.

“Safety is our top priority and BC Hydro’s contractor has a traffic management plan in place that ensures compliance with all legal traffic requirements. When hauling is occurring, the project expects an average of one or two additional heavy trucks using Old Hope Road per hour, typically between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. A dedicated safety person will be on site and the contractor will have daily meetings to discuss safety, road usage, and key traffic periods.”

B.C. Hydro is reminding drivers to use caution and look for active work sites when using Old Hope Road.

For more information on the project, you can contact B.C. Hydro at 1-877-217-0777 or by email at sitec@bchydro.com

Scott Brooks
