-6.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 7, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A map showing the location of seismic activity on November 29, 2018. Source BCOGC
Home News BC Oil & Gas Commission determine possible source of earthquake
News

BC Oil & Gas Commission determine possible source of earthquake

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has narrowed down the source of the earthquake that occurred southeast of Fort St. John on November 29, 2018.

The Commission conducted a study and found that the cause of the earthquake may be linked to hydraulic fracturing operations being conducted by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. in the Septimus field of the Montney formation, southeast of Fort St. John (see map).

The magnitude of the earthquakes ranged between 3.4 and 4.5 on the Richter scale.

- Advertisement -

The Commission says CNRL immediately suspended hydraulic fracturing operations as per the Commission’s Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area Special Project Order and, the Drilling and Production Regulation.

The Commission also states that CNRL’s operations may not continue without the
written consent of the Commission. The Commission says they are requesting a 30-day halt to fracking in the area close to the source of the earthquake.

“Companies operating within that area have confirmed that there will be no hydraulic fracturing activities for the next 30 days within the specified area. This will provide the Commission with sufficient time to conduct a thorough investigation. Companies will need to confirm with the Commission before operations within the specific area resume.”

The Commission will continue to monitor the area for further earthquake activity.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleNPSS presents the Musical Mamma Mia
Next articleSecond date announced for the Co-op’s Community Christmas

RECENT STORIES

News

Salvation Army continues to look for Christmas Kettle volunteers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Salvation Army is continuing to look for volunteers for their...
Read more
News

Great success for the FSJ Library’s Food for Fines Campaign

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Library forgave over $1000 in Library fines and receiving ample donations of food and...
Read more
News

NPSS presents the Musical Mamma Mia

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NPSS Musical Theatre students present Mamma Mia with the show opening Friday, December 7th,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

NPSS presents the Musical Mamma Mia

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NPSS Musical Theatre students present Mamma Mia with the show opening Friday, December 7th, 2018. Under the direction of Emry...

Hannah Lindner to compete with Team Guidos at BC Junior Ladies...

NPSS athletes Jeffers and O’Brien Participate Annual High School All-Star Game

Fort St. John Huskies donates over $3,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.