BC Oil & Gas Commission working to determine source of earthquake

CORRECTION – An earlier version of the article headline suggested the cause of last weeks earthquake had been determined. This headline was incorrect. The cause is still under investigation. We apologize for this mistake.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has narrowed down the source of the earthquake that occurred southeast of Fort St. John on November 29, 2018.

The Commission conducted a study and found that the cause of the earthquake may be linked to hydraulic fracturing operations being conducted by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. in the Septimus field of the Montney formation, southeast of Fort St. John (see map).

The magnitude of the earthquakes ranged between 3.4 and 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The Commission says CNRL immediately suspended hydraulic fracturing operations as per the Commission’s Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area Special Project Order and, the Drilling and Production Regulation.

The Commission also states that CNRL’s operations may not continue without the

written consent of the Commission. The Commission says they are requesting a 30-day halt to fracking in the area close to the source of the earthquake.

“Companies operating within that area have confirmed that there will be no hydraulic fracturing activities for the next 30 days within the specified area. This will provide the Commission with sufficient time to conduct a thorough investigation. Companies will need to confirm with the Commission before operations within the specific area resume.”

The Commission will continue to monitor the area for further earthquake activity.