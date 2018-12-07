-6.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 7, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A map showing the location of seismic activity on November 29, 2018. Source BCOGC
Home News BC Oil & Gas Commission working to determine source of earthquake
News

BC Oil & Gas Commission working to determine source of earthquake

Scott Brooks

CORRECTION – An earlier version of the article headline suggested the cause of last weeks earthquake had been determined.  This headline was incorrect.  The cause is still under investigation.  We apologize for this mistake.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has narrowed down the source of the earthquake that occurred southeast of Fort St. John on November 29, 2018.

The Commission conducted a study and found that the cause of the earthquake may be linked to hydraulic fracturing operations being conducted by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. in the Septimus field of the Montney formation, southeast of Fort St. John (see map).

- Advertisement -

The magnitude of the earthquakes ranged between 3.4 and 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The Commission says CNRL immediately suspended hydraulic fracturing operations as per the Commission’s Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area Special Project Order and, the Drilling and Production Regulation.

The Commission also states that CNRL’s operations may not continue without the
written consent of the Commission. The Commission says they are requesting a 30-day halt to fracking in the area close to the source of the earthquake.

“Companies operating within that area have confirmed that there will be no hydraulic fracturing activities for the next 30 days within the specified area. This will provide the Commission with sufficient time to conduct a thorough investigation. Companies will need to confirm with the Commission before operations within the specific area resume.”

The Commission will continue to monitor the area for further earthquake activity.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleNPSS presents the Musical Mamma Mia
Next articleSecond date announced for the Co-op’s Community Christmas

RECENT STORIES

News

Strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen infant oral drops recalled due to defective child-resistant safety caps

Scott Brooks -
OTTAWA - Laboratoire Riva Inc. and Laboratoires Trianon Inc. are voluntarily recalling five over-the-counter strawberry-flavoured acetaminophen oral drops for infants. The products...
Read more
News

MLA’s speak out about the Provinces withdraw from speaking about the caribou

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- After the recent cancellation of the meeting between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the...
Read more
News

Salvation Army continues to look for Christmas Kettle volunteers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Salvation Army is continuing to look for volunteers for their...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Great success for the FSJ Library’s Food for Fines Campaign

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Library forgave over $1000 in Library fines and receiving ample donations of food and hygiene products for the FSJ Woman's...

Second date announced for the Co-op’s Community Christmas

BC Oil & Gas Commission working to determine source of earthquake

NPSS presents the Musical Mamma Mia

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.