Body found in Pouce Coupe

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – On Saturday, December 8 at 7:48 AM, Dawson Creek RCMP were called to the parking lot of the Pouce Pub (Hart Hotel) for a man laying down.

The adult male was unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

RCMP say the death appears to be suspicious in nature and police are looking to the public for information. The police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

Anyone who was a patron at the Pouce Pub on Friday, December 7 and into Saturday, December 8, is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.