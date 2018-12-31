Bulterys Community House financially partners with Lake View Credit Union

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – New partnership between South Peace Health Services Society and the Lake View Credit Union has facilitated the purchase of property for the Bulterys Community House.

The Bulterys Community House will be an asset in strengthening health care services for patients, by supporting their families and provide additional accommodations to health care professionals in Dawson Creek and throughout the Peace Region.

The financing partnership has enabled the first step for the SPHSS with the LVCU to purchase property close to the Dawson Creek and District Hospital as well as Community amenities.

“Our greatest asset in North East BC is the people, supporting families when they need it the most is vital to a healthy community.” Said Shaely Wilbur, President of the South Peace Health Services Society. She further stated; “We know that patients have a much

faster recovery when support systems are in place, the Bulterys Community House is going to be the support system that brings families together in the North, it will ensure the stress of affordable accommodations is removed for patients and their families when

receiving medical care in Dawson Creek.”

For the past seventy-five years, LVCU has been a proud supporter of community health initiatives in the South Peace. As they saw the need for creative approaches to the provision of health care in the region they wanted to get involved.

“Quality health care forms the foundation of any healthy community, so when The South Peace Health Services Society brought this project to our attention, our board and staff were eager to be involved.” Said Lori Archibald, CEO of Lake View Credit Union. She continued, “The additional housing for patients and families coming from throughout the region was a big part of the appeal for us. When people are in need of our hospital and its services, it’s important that they’re able to focus on getting well without the added strain of finding and paying for temporary accommodations. We’re very honoured to play a part in helping find a local, made in the Peace solution to some of our health care challenges and I hope this is the first of many such facilities.”