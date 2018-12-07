-9.6 C
Noah Lang scored the first goal for the NEBC Yukon Trackers in the second period as they hosted the Peace River Royals on Sunday, December 2 at the North Peace Arena. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Busy weekend ahead for Trackers

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers have a full schedule ahead of them as they play on the road this weekend.

This Friday, December 7, the Trackers are headed to Edmonton to take on the St. Albert Blues. Puck drop is  8:45 p.m.

On Saturday, December 8, the Trackers travel to Sherwood Park to face the Oilers at the Sherwood Park Arena with game time at 8:15 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Then on Sunday, December 9, the Trackers are off to Fort Saskatchewan to take on Rangers. Puck drop is 12:00 p.m.

Trackers Head Coach, Gerard Decaire, says these three road games will be a good test for his team.

“It’ll be a good test for us because we haven’t been on the road, haven’t done three and three for a while in the league. Get on the bus tomorrow morning, drive to Edmonton, play that night, and then we have a 24-hour break before the next game on Saturday. It’ll be a grind and we’re going down a bit short-handed, but that’s okay as it’s good for the guys to get some ice time.”

