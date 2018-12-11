-1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 11, 2018
There was a good turnout for the first round of the Speed Skating Canada Cup. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Busy weekend at Speed Skating Canada Cup

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a busy weekend at the Pomeroy Sport Centre as speed skaters from across Canada competed at the first round of the Speed Skating Canada Cup.

Darren Guliov, Speed Skating Meet Coordinator, says it was an excellent meet with a number of records broken.

“We had an excellent meet. We had several track records broken. I think we had five broken on Saturday. So a high level of competition. I suspect some of these kids you’ll see going for the next Olympics.”

There was a number of local speed skaters, from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club, that competed in the B.C. Canada Winter Games Trials. The top four are selected to move on for a spot on the B.C. CWG team.

Amanda Mitchell, Brooke Braun and Yuna Lovell competed for the Junior Women’s Meet.

Joshua Telizyn and Nicholas Guliov competed for the Junior Men’s Meet.

Dakota Ruel, from Dawson Creek, also competed for the Junior Men’s Meet.

The final results for the B.C. CWG Time Trials. Source B.C. Speed Skating

Guliov says it was a very successful meet with a total of 70 skaters participating in the competition.

“It hasn’t been finalized, but we hope to be hosting the same event next year.”

For more results, you can view them on the Fort St. John Speed Skating Club’s website.

Scott Brooks
