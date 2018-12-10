Busy weekend for NPSS Grizzlies basketball

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was quite a weekend for Grizzlies Basketball, with Sr Girls taking first place and Sr Boys taking third place at the Senior High Basketball Classic in Grande Prairie, and Jr Boys taking 2nd place at Kelly Road in Prince George.

Senior Girls played aggressive defense from the first game all the way to the championship. The girls started flat during the first two quarters of the championship game, scoring only 23 points. Led by captains Alexis Ziebart and Claire Turner, they re-grouped and ended the game 61-41. Defense picked up significantly in the 2nd half with six blocks from Gr. 11 MacKenzie O’Brien and multiple steals from other players, leading to easy layups by Jordynn McPherson, Jessie Copes, and Maria Giesbrecht.

Senior Boys got off to a strong start on Friday with an 89-48 win over GP Comp JV and a 104-31 win over St Patrick High. The boys couldn’t miss their shots, led by Gr. 12 Mason Miranda with seven 3-pointers. On Saturday morning, the Grizzlies went up against a strong team from PWA, and while they were able to keep the score tight, they just couldn’t get ahead and lost 56-62. The boys finished the tournament in 3rd place with an 86-67 win over St Joe’s with notable performances from Ethyn Lang and Liam Peterson.

Junior Boys started their season off strong with a second place finish at Kelly Road in Prince George. They got off to a hot start in the first half against DP Todd led by Colton Dyck’s 12 points at the half to hold a 34-3 lead. The boys were able to finish the game strong and start the season with a 59-22 win. In the semifinals against College Heights, the boys started slow, going down 23-8 just two minutes into the second quarter. After a timeout, the Grizzlies came out with energy and went on a run to get the game within four points at the half. After the half, the team led by Colton Dyck, Gryphon Talbot, and Triston Stockall outplayed College Heights to walk away with the win and set up a final against Charles Hays. The boys fought hard in the finals against a Charles Hays team with a tournament already under their belt. Being outscored 19-3 in the second quarter ultimately left the boys too far back to be able to pull off the upset. After the half, the boys made adjustments that helped them to fight back to make it a 10 point game with four minutes left before Charles Hays ultimately pulled away for the Championship. Up Next:

This weekend, the Senior Girls are away in Edmonton at the Scona Classic, and Jr Boys and Girls head to Fort Nelson.

Male Athlete of the Week: Colton Dyck (Gr. 10, Jr Boys Basketball) Colton lead the team in scoring all three games, shooting efficiently and maintaining an excellent work ethic.

Female Athlete of the Week: Alexis Ziebart (Gr. 12, Sr Girls Basketball) As one of the team captains for the Senior Girls Basketball Team, Alexis led the team in defensive rebounding, averaging six defensive boards per game. During the championship game, she showed exceptional leadership together with co-captain Claire Turner in rallying the team to victory.