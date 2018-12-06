Calling all entrepreneurial spirited youths for the 2019 Junior Dragons Den Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- This year’s Junior Dragons Den is gearing up by looking for applicants to enter the 2019 Junior Dragons Den Competition for the Northeast B.C. Region.

If you know a youth that has a business or business idea and needs help developing their concept. Students in grades 7 – 12 and post-secondary students are welcomed to submit their concept for a business, business idea or expansion of a current business with an expression of why they should be chosen to participate in the competition.

Once applications have been received and reviewed, five applicants from each category will advance to the regional competitions in Dawson Creek and Fort St John. Each student will be assigned a Mentor from their local community and these Mentors will assist their assigned student with everything from start-up considerations and marketing, to coaching and presentation skills.

- Advertisement -

These chosen competitors then work on refining their business concept into a comprehensive one-page business plan with detailed financial statements. The competitors will be assisted in creating a live business pitch to use at the live competition for an opportunity to compete for cash prizes at the final Competition on April 29, 2019.

Submission Deadline is March 15, 2019

To participate in the 2019 Junior Dragons Den Competition, or to download an application follow the direct link; CLICK HERE

2018 Jr Dragons Den N.E. BC competition highlight reel Check out our 2018 Jr Dragons Den N.E. BC competition highlight reel. What a great show and cant wait for the Provincial Championship May 5th, 2018 at the Charles Bailey theatre in Trail. Doors open at 530pm and the show starts at 6pm. Posted by Junior Dragons' Den on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Junior Dragon Den’s FB Page; CLICK HERE