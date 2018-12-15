Canfor extends temporary BC curtailment

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Canfor Corporation has announced it will be extending its

temporary curtailment at sawmills in British Columbia.

Canfor will be reducing operating hours at some sawmills throughout the first quarter of 2019.

Canfor says this decision is due to a continuing decline in lumber prices, in addition to high log costs and log supply constraints.

The Corporation plans to resume operations by January 7, 2019.

“The curtailment extension and reduction in operating hours is expected to reduce Canfor’s production output by an additional 55 million board feet in Q1. The sawmills are scheduled to resume production on January 7, 2019.”

Canfor has 13 sawmills in Canada, with a total annual capacity of approximately 3.8 billion board feet.