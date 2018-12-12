0.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 12, 2018
The new Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Chamber of Commerce hosts final luncheon of 2018

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce held their December luncheon at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre on Tuesday, December 11.

This luncheon was the last one to be held for 2018 and the final one to include current Chamber members of this term.

Chamber of Commerce President, Nelson Stowe, introduced the new Board of Directors for the 2018/2019 term.

The new board consists of eight members.

Below is the list of successful candidates, in alphabetical order, who have agreed to serve a 2-year term:
  • Russ Beerling
  • Jesse Braun
  • Amy Forsythe
  • Chuck Fowler
  • Kevin Jolly
  • Shelly Sorensen
  • Nelson Stowe
  • Julie Ziebart

The 2018 – 2019 board is also comprising of existing Board members who are serving the 2nd half of their term:

  • Connor Bull
  • Christopher Flury
  • Miranda Flury (Synergy Rep)
  • Justin McKinnon
  • Julie Roach Burns

The new board of directors was sworn-in by Mayor Lori Ackerman.

Guest speakers for the luncheon included City Communications Coordinator, Ryan Harvey, and Mayor Ackerman. The featured keynote speaker, Community Futures – Peace Liard, was unable to attend the luncheon.

Harvey made a presentation to the Chamber about the City’s new ‘Move Up Here‘ campaign. Harvey encourages businesses to keep this campaign in mind when hiring employees.

Following Harvey’s presentation, Mayor Ackerman gave an update to the Chamber on City Council news and events.

To close the luncheon, Stowe presented Lilia Hansen a bouquet of flowers, as a departure gift, thanking Hansen for her years of dedication and service to the Chamber.

Chamber President Nelson Stowe presents Lilia Hansen with a bouquet of flowers, thanking her for her years of dedication at the Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Scott Brooks

“We sincerely thank you for everything you’ve done. Lilia’s been a great leader for the community, she’s been a great leader for our Chamber, and we’re going to miss her there.”

In November, Executive Director Hansen announced that she would be retiring from the Chamber. It will be up to the new Board of Directors to appoint the next Executive Director.

Stowe announced that this luncheon would be his last while serving as President for the Chamber.

The next Chamber of Commerce Luncheon is scheduled for sometime in January.

For up-to-date information and events, you can visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.

