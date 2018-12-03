Charges laid after a Search Warrant Execution in Grande Prairie, A.B.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP General Duty members with the assistance from Police Dog Services executed a search warrant November 23, 2018.

The warrant was initiated by information from a ‘report a drug house tip’ at a residence near 101 Ave in Grande Prairie A.B. A substantial quantity of methamphetamine and heroin was seized from the residence. Six individuals have been arrested and are facing various charges in relation to this matter.

Clint Wally BUNDY (49) Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing the following charges;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 2.

Fail to comply with release conditions.

Chase COURTOREILLE (24) of Hythe, Alberta is facing the following charges;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 2.

Jason Scott HOLTZ (39) of Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing the following charges;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 2.

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Possession of a controlled substance x 2.

Three other individuals are facing the following charges;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused parties are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Grande Prairie on various court dates. No further details will be released at this time.

Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to increasing community safety by using a crime reduction strategy that focuses on identifying repeat offenders, gathering intelligence, and conducting enforcement initiatives.

If you wish to report a drug house in your neighbourhood, please call the confidential tip line at 780-830-7444. If need to report a crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477