-9.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 3, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
RCMP show off the drugs found in a home in Grande Prairie. 2017
Home News Charges laid after a Search Warrant Execution in Grande Prairie, A.B.
News

Charges laid after a Search Warrant Execution in Grande Prairie, A.B.

Tracy Teves

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP General Duty members with the assistance from Police Dog Services executed a search warrant November 23, 2018.

The warrant was initiated by information from a ‘report a drug house tip’ at a residence near 101 Ave in Grande Prairie A.B. A substantial quantity of methamphetamine and heroin was seized from the residence.  Six individuals have been arrested and are facing various charges in relation to this matter.

Clint Wally BUNDY (49) Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing the following charges;

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 2.
  • Fail to comply with release conditions.
- Advertisement -

Chase COURTOREILLE (24) of Hythe, Alberta is facing the following charges;

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 2.

Jason Scott HOLTZ (39) of Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing the following charges;

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 2.
  • Possession of property obtained by crime.
  • Possession of a controlled substance x 2.

Three other individuals are facing the following charges;

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused parties are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Grande Prairie on various court dates.  No further details will be released at this time.

Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to increasing community safety by using a crime reduction strategy that focuses on identifying repeat offenders, gathering intelligence, and conducting enforcement initiatives.

If you wish to report a drug house in your neighbourhood, please call the confidential tip line at 780-830-7444.  If need to report a crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleNPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball competed last week in Penticton

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Shares in Cenovus, Canadian Natural soar on Alberta crude production cuts

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. -  Shares in oilsands companies most likely to benefit from Alberta's move to curtail crude production starting...
Read more
News

Judas Priest announce tour with stop in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Judas Priest’s announce a spring and summer tour with a stop in Dawson Creek. With Judas Priest’s...
Read more
Canadian Press

B.C. First Nation to present oral evidence about Trans Mountain expansion impact

Canadian Press -
NANAIMO, B.C. - The Tsleil-Waututh Nation will be presenting Indigenous oral traditional evidence to the National Energy Board at...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. First Nation to present oral evidence about Trans Mountain expansion...

Canadian Press -
NANAIMO, B.C. - The Tsleil-Waututh Nation will be presenting Indigenous oral traditional evidence to the National Energy Board at a hearing in Nanaimo, B.C. A...

Suncor assessing impact of Alberta’s move to cut oil production next...

Alberta orders oil production cut to deal with price differential

video

Fred Jarvis, former Mayor of Taylor passes away

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.