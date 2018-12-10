Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to three calls over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department received three calls for dispatch this past weekend.

On Saturday, the Charlie Lake Fire Department helped the RCMP at 6:41 a.m. to help the RCMP after tear gas was deployed at a home near Kaps Road. The RCMP arrested one suspect in connection with a murder in Pouce Coupe in 2017. Click here for more on that. A total of eight firefighters responded, and two were on standby for help.

The second call came on December 9 at 12:40 a.m. The fire department responded to a motor vehicle fire on Lake Shore Drive. The fire was contained to the truck box.

Later that day at 6:10 p.m. the CLFD department received a dispatch about alarms ringing on Juniper Ave in Fort St John. The call was cancelled dispatch, four firefighters reported to the station, and no firefighters went to the scene.