Charrette to take place for the 100 Street Greenway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council approved a motion to hire MODUS Planning, Design & Engagement Inc. and Urban Systems Ltd. to design and run the charrette for the 100 Street Greenway.

This is the same group that developed the Downtown Action Plan and will continue now to address the proposed area which extends from the intersection of 100 Street and 96 Avenue to the intersection of 100 Street and 110 Avenue, following the 100 Street corridor.

A charrette is a community engagement process that combines engagement and technical design to provide a preferred concept(s) for a project that is supported by the community.

Information from local experts, professionals and City staff. The charrette by design helps ensure the implementation of a project happens as smoothly as possible.

The outcomes from this charrette will bring the City closer to achieving goals identified in the Downtown Action Plan. The intention is to engage both internal and external stakeholders in a multi-day planning of the re-design, re-configuration and reconstruction of this important collector street in the City of Fort St. John.

Greening of 100 Street in the downtown area

The idea is to implement a greenway concept for 100 Street with streetscape improvements envisioning elements such as pedestrian connections, ‘greening’ with street trees and landscaping as a connection between the Downtown core and Centennial Park.

Create Streets for People

This aims to provide comfortable, safe and attractive streetscapes and public gathering spaces in the downtown by slowing the speed and reducing the volume of traffic through the downtown.

With previous planning work already being completed through the Downtown Action Plan, that information can also be used to inform this project. By confirming and/or modifying the work that has been done, this will assist in formulating a final report to the City with concepts on how to move forward on this initiative.