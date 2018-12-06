-9 C
The outdoor skating rink in the basketball court of Mathews Park as seen in previous years.
City of Fort St John outdoor skating rinks are underway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s outdoor skating rinks have been delayed by unseasonal weather and are currently in the works.

City Communications Coordinator, Ryan Harvey, says City Crews are underway with preparing the rinks.

“Obviously we need the weather to cooperate a little bit, but some work is started on things. The grounds crew has been out there doing some flooding”

City managed rinks will be located at Kin Park, Surerus Park, and at Matthews Park.

The rink at Kin Park and Surerus Park will be a traditional rink while the rink at Matthews Park will be a skating loop.

The City will also have a croki-curl rink on the grounds of the Rec Centre where residents can play a modified game of crokinole and curling.

For more information, you can visit fortstjohn.ca/parks

